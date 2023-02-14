The appointment of Tim Johnson as a government minister might come as a surprise to some of his constituents.
But during the general election campaign he explicitly said he would not take a ministerial role.
He said: 'I repeat my clear commitment that if I am elected on September 23rd, I will not take on a ministerial position in the new administration.
'If asked, I may well become a departmental member to understand better the workings of Government but ultimately, my main priority is to serve you, the people of Ayre and Michael, and in doing so, to build trust and to ensure you have an approachable, accountable Member of the House of Keys working on your behalf.'
His predecessor in Ayre and Michael, Tim Baker, lost his seat in the house to Mr Johnston in the general election in 2021. Mr Baker had been the Minister for Infrastructure.
Ministers are paid more than backbench MHKs.
As a minister, Mr Johnston's pay will rise from the basic £67,557 to £77,690.55.