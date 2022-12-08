The growth and expansion of financial planning firm Chartwell has led to a move to new premises in Castletown.
Chartwell marked the official opening of its new headquarters, at Quayside House in Hope Street, with an event to welcome clients, colleagues and members of the local community.
The firm has also recently announced two new appointments to the team: Colin Mitchell, who has held several senior management roles within the island’s financial services sector, as head of compliance, and Chloe Callister, who has joined the company as a senior administrator.
Chartwell was formed in 2019 by Manx businesswoman Jo Dugdale, who has more than 25 years’ experience in the financial services industry.
Her aim has been to provide personal, tailored and succinct financial planning advice to private clients and businesses,
Jo said: ‘We were delighted to welcome our wonderful clients and members of the local business community to our office opening event at our new home in Castletown.
‘I’d like to thank everyone who came along, including my hard-working new team members Chloe Callister and Colin Mitchell, for their fantastic professionalism and efforts in organising the opening evening.
‘At Chartwell Financial Planners we are passionate about helping clients organise their finances, empowering them to enjoy life to the full.
‘As the only financial planner in the south of the island, we look forward to welcoming many new faces through our doors and providing clients with a highly personalised and first-class financial planning service.’