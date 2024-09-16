The Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO) has launched a new online service.
The 24/7 service went live last Wednesday and allows customers to manage their postal needs online.
According to IOMPO, the ‘intuitive and easy to use’ service is designed to give customers greater choice in how they access postal services as it’s available to anyone with an internet connection using any device including mobile.
What’s more, the service can be used by customers without setting up an account.
Customers can also use the Online Postage service to take advantage of the IOMPO’s home collection service which will be completely free for an introductory period.
Simon Kneen, Chief Executive Officer, IOMPO said: ‘The whole team at IOMPO are excited to bring Online Postage to our residential customers, providing them with choice and convenience when it comes to managing their postage needs in a sustainable way.
‘The solution positively responds to customer research, which evidenced high levels of customer demand for this new service option, whilst progressing our innovative customer focused strategy.
‘Collections will have no impact on the environment, as collections will be carried out by our delivery colleagues during their regular routes and will have the added benefit of postage labels being printed for the customer, meaning those with no access to a printer can still utilise the service.’
Customers can also continue to take their items to sub-post offices, drop-off items at the IOMPO’s parcel collection points or use various post boxes dotted around the island to deliver their mail.
You can find the IOMPO’s nearest drop-off points by going online and visiting www.iompost.com/services-finder