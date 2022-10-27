The commission’s members include the chair Sally Bolton, a director and advocate; Michelle Norman, a general advisor and former prosector who advised the Attorney General on election issues; Karen Ramsay, a former senior external relations officer in the Cabinet Office who led a review of the 2011 General Election; Peter Whiteway, the former town clerk and chief executive of Ramsey Commissioners; and Nigel Davis, a consultant and former Coca-Cola country general manager.