The island’s first ever Electoral Commission has been formed with a remit of reviewing the number of electoral constituencies on the island and their boundaries.
Made up of five members from a variety of background, the panel will also look at the Manx election systems including the possibility of ‘all island’ polling stations.
The commission’s members include the chair Sally Bolton, a director and advocate; Michelle Norman, a general advisor and former prosector who advised the Attorney General on election issues; Karen Ramsay, a former senior external relations officer in the Cabinet Office who led a review of the 2011 General Election; Peter Whiteway, the former town clerk and chief executive of Ramsey Commissioners; and Nigel Davis, a consultant and former Coca-Cola country general manager.
The commission’s review will also cover accessibility, pre-election meetings, postal and proxy voting, candidate campaign materials, and the ability to vote at any polling station.
As part of the review, members may seek feedback from relevant parties including former candidates, members of Tynwald and returning officer. Anyone who wishes to share their own experience with the House of Keys election process is invited to email [email protected]
The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s independent observation of the 2021 General Election and their subsequent report are also available for the commission to aid their review.
The constituencies were last reviewed in time for the 2016 election.
They were redrawn to become 12 two-member seats, replacing a system in which constituencies had one, two and three members.
Arguably the least popular change was to include part of Onchan into Garff, a constituency that stretches to the border of Ramsey.
