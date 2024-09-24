A new children’s play facility could be established in Tromode under new proposals.
Joseph Wallis has submitted a planning application for the change of use of a building – previously home to body repair shop Panelcraft - into the new play centre.
The premises are situated at the end of the Tromode Estate on Carr’s Lane. The estate has a range of existing uses including a skatepark, a furniture shop, Follan Health Centre and offices.
In the planning statement, the applicant says: ‘The unit is currently unoccupied and we would like to make use of it for the purposes of a family play centre. This offering is under-served on the Isle of Man and requires a large internal floor area and high ceiling heights.
‘This site is rare in the island as it offers all the space required in a convenient suburban location and significant parking provision. This facility will be unique to the island, enriching the leisure offering for families.’
At this stage there are no detailed plans on what the new play centre will include but there will be a café onsite.
The applicant says: ‘This new venue will provide an exciting destination for families with children to visit. Children of all ages will have a fantastic play facility and there will be spectator provision in the form of a seating and cafe area.
‘This application for change of use will add to and enrich the Leisure offerings locally with a new concept that does not currently exist on island.
‘Unit 16’s prominent location at the end of the Tromode estate and extensive parking facilities make it ideal for the intended use.’
The centre would be open from 8am to 7pm on week days and 9am to 7pm on weekends and during school holidays. The facility would have the capacity to hold 100 people.
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.