A new six-lane swimming pool has been included in the 'indicative masterplan' to redevelop Castle Rushen High School.
The masterplan has now been made public, with discussions regarding the redevelopment first taking place in 2016.
The plan includes a secondary school and sports hub, complete with a six lane swimming pool and changing facilities, which will serve the indoor and recently completed outdoor pitches.
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) claim it will be a 'significant investment in the south that demonstrates the Government’s commitment to deliver a secure, vibrant and sustainable future where outstanding lifelong learning and development opportunities are available for all'.
DESC Minister Julie Edge commented: 'I have been developing this strategic vision for some time, and I am delighted to finally share it with the public. It will now inform the design stage and subsequent next steps.
‘I know how important this development is and it is our intention to move at pace to complete this much needed educational and community infrastructure for the south.’
The new school will be constructed first, in stages, so as not to disrupt education at Castle Rushen, followed by a sports block and swimming pool, with completion expected by 2030.