The new clerk at Ramsey Commissioners has stated he wants to improve the town and contribute to its ‘greater good’.
Derek Flint started the role in January and says he hopes residents are seeing small improvements already.
Mr Flint is a former police inspector in the Isle of Man Constabulary, and recently took part in his first public meeting.
During the meeting, he said that he will be looking at ways the town can be ‘modernised’.
‘Ramsey is very much in my DNA,’ he said.
‘There's things that wear out and replacements have to be made, but we will also try to improve things where people can genuinely see that uplift around the town, such as in general open spaces.’