One of the highlights of the festive season, the charity fundraiser ‘Santas on a Bike’ will take place on Saturday, December 7.
The event, which is hosted by business communications provider plan.com, will see hundreds of motorbike riders in Santa costumes take part in a merry motorcade in aid of Rebecca House Children’s Hospice.
This year's route will kick off outside plan.com’s headquarters on Victoria Street in Douglas.
Thanks to support of the police’s roads unit and other local authorities, riders will set off promptly at 10am, heading south to Castletown and concluding at Rebecca House in Braddan around lunchtime, where the celebrations will be in full swing.
Nicola Patterson, event organiser and chief people officer at plan.com, said: ‘We get more and more excited for Santas on a Bike every year, so we’re hoping to see even more riders and spectators join us this time around.
‘As always, we’re incredibly grateful for all the support, from the riders and spectators to the kind donors, local sponsors and the Isle of Man Constabulary.
‘The island is the heart of motorcycling, so it’s the perfect place to bring everyone together to spread some festive cheer in aid of such a worthwhile cause.’
John Knight, chief executive of Hospice Isle of Man, added: ‘Santas on a Bike is such an exciting event and is a firm favourite of ours.
‘We look forward to it throughout the year and we’re beyond grateful to the public for their support and to plan.com for choosing Rebecca House to be the event’s chosen charity.
‘It’s one that we always make sure to get the children of Rebecca House involved in, they always have a fantastic day.’
Since Santas on a Bike first took place in 2018, more than £225,000 has been raised for Rebecca House.
Last year’s event alone raised an impressive £86,839.