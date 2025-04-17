Contested local authority elections will take place in five constituencies next week.
Residents in Castletown, Douglas South, Patrick, Peel and Ramsey North will be heading to the polls on Thursday, April 24. to vote in general elections for their local authorities. Polling stations will be open from 8am to 8pm.
For the first time in a local authority election, voters will be able to cast their ballot at any polling station within their constituency.
The government says the follows the successful use of a digital system first trialled during the 2021 House of Keys General Election in Douglas South.
The Crown and Elections team at the Cabinet Office has now issued advice to help ensure the voting process runs smoothly and voters understand their options.
All registered voters will receive a poll card by post.
This will include the location of their designated polling station on the front, and a list of all available polling stations within their constituency on the reverse. Voters may choose an alternative polling station if it is more convenient or offers better accessibility. However, in the event of technical issues, they may be required to return to their designated station.
Voters do not need to bring their poll card to vote. If you do not receive a card, contact your Deputy Returning Officer for assistance.
Accessibility information for each polling station is available on your authority’s tab on the election website. For more details, contact your Deputy Returning Officer.
If you will be off-Island or unable to attend a polling station on election day, you can apply for a postal vote. Application forms are available online or from your local authority. Deadlines apply.
Proxy voting is also available in cases of medical emergency or urgent overseas travel. Applications must be submitted by 5pm on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.