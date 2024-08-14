A new fragrance shop is to open in a former butchers in Peel.
Escential Aromas has posted on Facebook to say it will be opening ‘very soon’ at the premises in Douglas Street which has lain empty for some years.
Owner Sian Robins has expressed her excitement at opening the new store.
On the post she said: ‘I am beyond thrilled to announce that over the weekend we secured the lease on this fabulous little retail unit and very much looking forward to inviting you all to our brand new home fragrance shop in beautiful Peel very soon!
‘Our lovely, extensive range of home fragrance products will be on display for you to see, smell and of course, take home with you.
‘Products include our ‘best-selling’ wax melts along with our fragranced candles, scented tea lights, reed diffusers, room sprays, fragrance oils, accessories and much more.
‘All our products are handmade by myself here in the Isle of Man using natural ingredients and highest quality fragrance oils that are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free and our packaging is 100% recyclable.
‘I cannot wait to share my passion for making and creating wonderful home fragrance products with everyone here in the Isle of Man and look forward to meeting you all in person soon.’