The sub postmaster of Governors Hill has handed in his notice.
The Isle of Man Post Office has asked for expressions of interest in the position from the public.
IOMPO is seeking to maintain counter, postal and bill payment services in this area and is keen to understand what interest there may be from existing or new businesses in the community.
The post office is located in the spar shop on Governors Hill.
This position is for a fixed period, until June 30 2025, with the option to extend one year.
Chairman of the Post Office, Stu Peters MHK, said: ‘I would like to thank to the outgoing sub postmaster for the services he has provided on our behalf and that of our commercial partners for the past 20 years.
‘The expression of interest exercise is a great way to consider the opportunity informally prior to the official tender process.’
Submissions of interest in the position are welcome until Friday, April 14.
Information can be found online on IOMPO’s website www.iompost.com/about/procurement-activities/ and on the Isle of Man Government website www.gov.im/categories/business-and-industries/expressions-of-interest/