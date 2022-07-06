New trainee advocate

Michael Miles, who joined Corlett Bolton and Co as a trainee advocate in August 2019, has been called to the Manx bar.

Prior to joining the practice Mr Miles had completed his studies, an LLB (Hons) in law at The Open University and an MSc in law, business and management, for which he achieved a commendation.

In September 2020, Michael was appointed secretary of the Young Lawyers Association (now Junior Lawyers Association), which promotes and protects the interests of young lawyers in the Isle of Man, furthering their education and providing regular opportunities for socialising and networking.

Mr Miles, who is based at Corlett Bolton’s Douglas office at 4 Finch Road, now specialises in land and property law, particularly agricultural tenancies and conveyancing, but also commercial leases/conveyancing and charity law.

Mr Miles said: ‘Following years of challenging work, I am really pleased to have reached this milestone in my career.’

Director Sally Bolton added: ‘It has been a pleasure to watch Michael progress to where he is now, and all the team are extremely proud of his achievements.

‘He has shown nothing but commitment and dedication since joining the practice.’

