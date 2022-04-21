New vehicle testing centre to open on April 27

New vehicle testing centre on Ballafletcher Road ( Isle of Man Government )

The new vehicle testing centre will open for business on Wednesday, April 27.

It will be on a purpose-built site featuring modern testing equipment and improved facilities.

The construction of the new centre on Ballafletcher Road, and nearby relocation of services, was initiated in order to make the existing site available for investment and assist the development needs of the island.

Test centre staff are currently in the process of preparing to close the existing site on Friday afternoon (April 22) ahead of next week’s opening – they include vehicle and driving examiners, together with the licensing and parking permit teams, and administration staff.

All vehicle testing centre services will be closed Monday to Tuesday (April 25-26).