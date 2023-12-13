The dip, which will be one of a number taking place across the island on January 1, is being sponsored this year by the Steam Packet.
Participants will have the opportunity to raise money for Peel Lifeboat, Manx Breast Cancer Support Group and MS Society IoM.
There will also be a costume competition for those taking part, with the theme being ‘anything maritime related’. Prizes will be handed out to the best dressed in the ‘individual’, ‘group’ and ‘child’s’ categories.
Managing director of the Steam Packet Brian Thomson said: ‘We’re thrilled to sponsor the Peel dip and costume competition in aid of three amazing charities.
‘Personally, I prefer to be on the sea rather than in it, but if we can help to raise funds for great community charities by encouraging people to get creative (and a bit chilly), we’ll not stand in the way of that.
‘We hope the prizes on offer will encourage people to get really creative with their maritime theme fancy dress.
‘No doubt there will be a few tempted to dress up as the Lady of Mann, after everyone loves to tell us she’d go out to sea whatever the weather.’
Chairman of Peel RNLI, Stuart Blackley, said: ‘The dip has been raising funds for the lifeboat and other charities for more than 40 years. This year’s sponsorship from the Steam Packet will ensure that the event continues to be a fun and exciting experience for all attendees.’