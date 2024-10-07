Clive Myrie has apologised to the BBC after failing to declare outside earnings including hosting an event in the Isle of Man.
Clive Myrie, who is also host of quiz show Mastermind, chaired the debate on sustainability in the island in December last year.
The event was organised by the Energy and Sustainability Centre (ESC) and featured renewable energy and climate science experts.
Myrie chaired two debates focusing on the net-zero, environmental and energy challenges and opportunities facing the island.
The 60-year-old newsreader did not declare earnings of at least £65,000 from corporate events over the past 12 months, according to The Sunday Times.
As a BBC employee, Myrie is supposed to declare his list of engagements to the corporation monthly, but failed to include 11.
All major BBC on-screen figures have had to declare outside earnings since director-general Tim Davie demanded more transparency in 2021, publishing the declarations every three months.
The Sunday Times claimed Myrie also failed to report ten other engagements with most ranging between £5,000-£10,000.
A BBC spokesperson told the Sunday Times: ‘We have spoken to Clive to remind him of his responsibilities with regards to the external events register, and he has apologised for these errors.’
The presenter is reportedly earning a salary between £310,000 and £314,999 at the BBC, according to its most recent annual report published in March 2024.