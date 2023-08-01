The practice, which is on Ballakermeen Road in Douglas, will remain open until November 30 of this year, while Manx Care will look to re-tender the NHS contract to an alternative provider.
Regent Dental Care has had the NHS contract at the Hillside practice since April 2018, when it took over from Ravat and Ray.
A spokesperson from Manx Care said: ‘We would like to reassure members of the public that it is working closely with the practice to ensure minimal disruption to patients whilst alternative arrangements are made for their ongoing dental care. We will provide updates as plans progress, to keep patients informed.’
When asked what its future plans for the Hillside practice are, the spokesperson said: ‘Arrangements for the future of this service are currently being explored.
‘However, we can assure NHS patients within the practice that Manx Care will do its utmost to ensure that they will not be left without a NHS dentist.
‘If you have any questions, please contact MCALS (Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service) on 642642 or [email protected], or contact [email protected].’
Manx Care also took over the Ballasalla Medical Centre earlier in the year after doctors there decided to hand back their contract.