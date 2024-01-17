Manxwoman Nikki Arthur won the gruelling Montane Winter Spine Challenger North on Wednesday.
The 160-mile race along the Pennine Way from Hardraw to Kirk Yetholm began on Monday and, after 52 hours, 17 minutes and 19 seconds, Arthur reached the finish to win the women’s class in record time.
Her partner, Orran Smith, is tackling the longer Montane Winter Spine Race and is currently walking extremely well inside the top five (at the time of going to press).
