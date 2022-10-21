No blood stock shortages in island, says Manx Care

Friday 21st October 2022 8:52 am
Health news
(IOM Today )

There are no blood stock shortages in the island, Manx Care has said.

It collected 47 units of blood at an additional blood session this week in response to the UK’s current alert for low stocks.

The pathology team put out an appeal for any existing O negative or O positive blood donors to come forward and donate on Wednesday.

The units will negate the island’s need to buy in its usual small percentage from the UK at this time.

Manx Care said: ‘We do not have any blood supply issues on the island, but do not want to add any pressures to our colleagues in the UK’s NHS. We would like to confirm that all of the blood will be kept on the island – this session was called in order to provide us with a buffer stock.

‘Whilst this session was for existing donors only, to ensure efficiency, many people across the island showed an interest in becoming a donor upon seeing this appeal. Firstly, we would like to thank the public for such a great response - we appreciate your support.

‘We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Blood Donation team, the Pathology team at Noble’s, and most of all, our wonderful donors.’

If you are interested in becoming a blood donor, you can check your eligibility here. You can also enrol here.

The Blood Clinic holds sessions around the island in Douglas, Peel, Port Erin and Ramsey.

Manx Care has said it will update our social media platforms with the exact dates of sessions.

