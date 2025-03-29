No charges are to brought against the driver involved in a fatal crash which killed a young pedestrian, police have confirmed.
Robert Kissack, 22, died when he was struck by a car on Whitebridge Road, Onchan, in the early hours of Sunday December 29 last year.
He died at the scene despite best efforts made by witnesses and emergency services to save him.
Senior investigating officer, Chief Inspector Michelle Maddocks said: ‘The collision in December has resulted in the loss of life of a very popular and loved young man, the impact of this loss to his family and friends cannot be quantified.
‘The driver of the vehicle was not driving below the standards expected of a competent driver, he was not speeding or breaking the law in relation to his manner of driving, nor was he intoxicated in any way.
‘A number of circumstances which caused both Robert and the driver to be at that point, at that moment in time, has resulted in terrible tragedy for all involved.
‘My team have worked very hard to establish every possible detail and to understand how the collision happened, we will continue to provide support through the next stage, that being the inquest.
‘ Again, our condolences go out to all those affected by this incident.’