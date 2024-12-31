The delivery of this week’s Isle of Man Examiner has been delayed due to the cancellation of Steam Packet sailings on Monday and Tuesday.
With New Year’s Day falling tomorrow, it is now anticipated that the papers will arrive on the island on Thursday, January 2.
Media Isle of Man apologises for the inconvenience and assures readers that updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
For those eager to access the latest news, features, and content, the digital edition of the Examiner is already available online. Readers can stay informed and enjoy the full publication wherever they are.
Thank you for your patience, and Media Isle of Man wishes everyone a Happy New Year!