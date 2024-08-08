The Mountain Road will not close this evening as planned because of poor visibility.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) had planned to close the road each evening this week from 6.30pm until 10pm to facilitate seasonal verge cutting along the route.
However, this is the second evening closure that has had to be postponed due to the weather.
Posting on Facebook, the DoI said: ‘This evening’s closure of the A18 Mountain Road (Thursday, August 8) will not now go ahead due to the current poor visibility, which is predicted to carry on into the night. It is considered unsafe to strim and flail in these conditions.
‘Tomorrow’s weather (Friday, August 9) is predicted to be much better, so that closure will go ahead from 6.30pm as previously advertised.
‘A decision will be made at the end of tomorrow’s session about which, and how many of the provisional closures will be required to complete the planned works. A further announcement will be made as soon as this information is available.’
In addition to verge maintenance, the DoI has slo been repairing a parapet wall on one of the bridges on the Mountain Mile, which was recently damaged in a road traffic collision.
Originally the Department said the closures were from Ramsey to the Tholt-y-Will, however they’ve since updated it to the full length of the Mountain Road to the Creg Ny Baa. Access to Creg Ny Baa will be available throughout these works from Douglas and the Creg Ny Baa Back Road.