The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed that there will be no permanent fix to flooding issues at Balthane roundabout in Ballasalla until works on the new bypass are complete.
Residents have raised concerns online that persistent flooding has become worse since construction of the bypass began. This included the demolition of buildings in the surrounding area.
One resident also said that they were ‘unable to get home’ due to both sides of the road being flooded during heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening (November 12).
‘In the short term, the Department have a pump on standby to clear water when the roundabout floods and are looking at what other cost-effective solutions can be implemented ahead of the roundabout scheme which is due to be constructed in 2026.’
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood has previously said the project at Balthane, which will finally create a long-awaited bypass around the village of Ballasalla, will begin in early 2026 and take between six and nine months to complete.
During the construction, a through route will be maintained for traffic heading north from Castletown and the south, past the airport.
Traffic will be diverted at the roundabout by the Whitestone pub in Ballsalla along Bridge Road, Cross Fourways, along the A3 and then back onto the A5 at Castletown Corner.
A temporary entrance into Balthane from the new bypass road is also planned in order to maintain access to more than 200 businesses and storage units in the industrial estate.