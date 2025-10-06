Police are urging members of the public not to stop or engage if they are approached by a missing high-risk teenager in the north of the island.
The Isle of Man Constabulary is currently dealing with an incident in the Ramsey area involving 19-year-old Taylor Murphy, who was last seen on Saturday evening (October 4).
Officers say Taylor was known to have visited Barbary North Coast and other licensed premises in Ramsey that night.
Earlier today, police shared a CCTV image as part of efforts to locate the missing teenager and have appealed for residents to check their sheds, garages and outbuildings amid growing concerns for his safety.
In an updated statement at around 4.30pm today, police warned that members of the public should not stop or approach Taylor if he tries to make contact.
A spokesperson said: ‘Police are currently dealing with an incident in the north of the island.
‘If you are driving your vehicle or on foot and are flagged down or approached by the below male, do not stop or approach.
‘Secure your vehicle or remain at a distance and call 999 immediately. Do not attempt to engage with this male.
‘Residents in the Maughold, Laxey and Ramsey area should ensure their property is secure, with doors and windows closed and locked.
‘Should the male present, stay within your address and call 999 immediately. Do not engage or approach this male.’
Taylor was last seen wearing a navy blue Moncler jacket (with a white zip over the hood that displays the Moncler logo when open), a grey T-shirt, blue North Face fleece, navy joggers, and blue Nike trainers with blue stitching.
Anyone who sees Taylor Murphy is urged to call 999 immediately.