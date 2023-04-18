Daniel Luke Maguire, aged 27, of Glen Road, Laxey, has appeared in court charged with provoking behaviour.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on March 30 and will be heard in summary court, but no plea has been entered yet.
Maguire has previously pleaded guilty to other offences of resisting arrest, escaping lawful custody, property damage, two counts of theft, and two counts of being drunk and disorderly.
He is due to be sentenced for those on April 25.
A bail application was made by advocate Paul Rodgers but bail was refused by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes and Maguire is remanded in custody.