There seems to be no end in sight for a tiles problem plaguing the NSC swimming pool.
Education, Psot and Culture Minister Daphne Caine admitted the root cause is still not understood more than a year after the issue was first identified.
In response to a question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse about what works are envisaged for the swimming pools, Mrs Caine conceded a solution was still some way off.
In her initial answer she said work currently planned to take place in 2025 involves routine preventive tasks with annual inspections of the moveable pool floor, the flume works and the electrics.
She omitted any reference to the tiles until pushed my Mr Moorhouse.
A five-metre stretch covering two lanes of the pool have been out of action since November 2023 due to an issue with the tiles.
Mrs Caine said: ‘The fault was first identified in November 2023. Since then a series of tests and analysis has been undertaken. Once the department understands the root cause, repair works will be carried out.
‘If the department fixes the tiles without fully understanding the root cause I would be concerned it could happen again.
‘It is taking this amount of time because it is a complex issue and once the root cause is identified the repair works will be carried out.
‘The department is doing everything it can to identify the cause of the issue.’
‘The department is in dialogue with a number of people but understanding the root cause is proving to be difficult and I share the frustration of members.
‘The NSC has had divers down to inspect the tiles and there are a number of discussions ongoing.’
The swimming complex at the sports centre has been plagued by problems since a £4.4m revamp began in 2018, which led to lengthy delays in reopening the leisure pool and water slides.
The issue was raised by Mr Moorhouse at the Tynwald sitting in July last year when Mrs Caine provided an update which remains very similar to what she responded with on Tuesday.