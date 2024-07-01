Assisted Dying laws on the Isle of Man will not be subject to a referendum.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan had previously tabled an amendment to the Assisted Dying Bill which would see it put to a public vote.
Earlier on Monday, the Ayre and Michael MHK told an extra sitting of the House of Keys that should the amendment be approved, the proposed referendum would take place within six months of the act receiving royal assent.
However, the bid was turned down late on Monday afternoon after 12 MHKs voted against the proposal compared to 11 who voted in favour.
The bill will now proceed through the legislative process, meaning the Manx public will not have any direct say on whether Assisted Dying laws come into force.
In a bid to gain support for his proposed referendum amendment, Mr Cannan delivered an impassioned speech to the House of Keys last Wednesday.
He said: ‘This is a change of huge significance. It changes the role of the doctor and our healthcare professionals, it changes the way our medical services are viewed, it has implications for new criminal offences, it may change the way we, as a society views death, it may create fear and uncertainty among the disadvantaged.
‘Change in the social contract under which we live our lives requires a public mandate. A bill that effectively that ends people’s lives, that kills people requires a public mandate.’
The Isle of Man Medical Society (IOMMS) had previously spoken out against the bill saying doctors on the island would be acting against GMC regulations and puts their licence to practice at risk.
The society has also raised concerns over the impact it could have on vulnerable groups in our society including the elderly, the disabled and mental health problems.
It was among the groups and individuals who had backed Mr Cannan’s call for a referendum.
In a statement, it said: ‘Given the magnitude of this legislative change, the IOMMS supports Chief Minister Alf Cannan’s call for a referendum. A decision of this nature should be made collectively by the people, ensuring transparency and democratic participation.
‘There appears to be a conflation between facilitating people to die a comfortable and dignified death (good palliative care, which the IOMMS wholeheartedly supports) and actively initiating and hastening death, in the minds of many supporters of assisted dying and the society intends to offer education in this regard.
‘In conclusion, the IOMMS urges thoughtful consideration and public engagement regarding assisted dying. We recognise the complexity of this issue and advocate for an informed, inclusive discussion that respects the diverse perspectives within our community.’
Manx Duty of Care (Manxdoc) had also backed Mr Cannan’s calls for a referendum.
In a statement it said: ‘All administrative and other staff are left without any ability to opt out of a process to which they may have fundamental objections.
‘As the majority of Manx medical staff don't support the Bill, resignations and recruitment problems, already a concern to the Health Minister, will be worse if this Bill becomes law.
MHKs heard that another danger remains that staff from the UK will not wish to come here, and that UK specialists treating Manx patients will refuse to speak to them about prognosis, because they will fear professional disciplinary sanctions from their professional bodies and possible criminal prosecution.
The clauses in the bill will continue to be debated during another session in the House of Keys on July 9.