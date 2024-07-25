Manx Utilities has said that due to a fault in the area, there will be no streetlights on Viking Hill, Ballakillowey tonight (Thursday).
Efforts to restore the lighting are set to commence tomorrow.
The unexpected outage, attributed to an unspecified fault, has left the residents of Viking Hill in Douglas without street illumination for this evening
Manx Utilities has assured the public that they are working diligently to resolve the issue and restore the streetlights as quickly as possible.
A spokesperson for Manx Utilities said: ‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this outage.
‘Our team will endeavour to fix the fault and reinstate the street lighting by tomorrow.’