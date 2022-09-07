No UK post to be delivered today in island
By Liam Grimley
[email protected]
Wednesday 7th September 2022 9:37 am
Share
The post office may suffer some disruption over the next two days due to strikes (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
There will be no post from the UK delivered today as there was no inbound airmail received from the UK this morning.
This is due to ‘issues beyond our control’, according to a statement Isle of Man post office.
Local to local mail in not affected.
Royal Mail workers in the UK are still striking tomorrow (Thursday, September 8) and Friday, September 9.
The post office has said: ‘We are working with Royal Mail to understand when mail will arrive on the island in light of the strike action, and will endeavour to deliver items as soon as they are received.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |