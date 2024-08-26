The proliferation of Tesco stores in the island may not sound like good news for some local businesses but for one it has been a major boost.
The supermarket giant launched its latest new store in Onchan on Thursday which is the sixth to open in the island since taking over Shoprite while the large Ramsey and Peel stores are set to open next month.
Such domination in food retail in the island may not sound like great news for local suppliers but for Noa Bakehouse it has been a major boost.
Miles Pettit, who owns the business with wife Pippa, said: ‘Since we got onboard with Tesco we are selling a lot more bread. They have been really supportive of us.
‘They have worked round us as a small local producer, making accommodations to fit with how we work.
‘I was nervous. You hear stories and worry such a big national company would not accept the way we work.
‘But now we are selling 20 per cent more than we used to and we have had to employ more bakers. It also means we are using more flour from local producers so it has been very positive.’
Noa is a family-run business which is best known for its artisan sourdough bread but also produces coffee and beer. It has a base in the Peveril Buildings and also has an outlet within the Santander work café on North Quay in Douglas.
Tesco is selling the bakery’s bread in its stores and that could be extended to other products in the future.
Miles said: ‘We are just supplying bread at the moment but we hope to start selling coffee and beer in the future and Tesco is keen to have the full range.
‘Things are certainly looking a lot better now and its helped the viability of Noa as the cost of production has gone through the roof recently.
‘But Tesco isn’t the only client. We also work with a lot of Manx businesses and supply both wholesale and retail which is very positive.’
In October 2023, Shoprite announced it had reached an agreement with Tesco to sell all of its nine supermarkets in the island.
The news brought to an end 51 years of trading for Shoprite which was launched in 1972 by the Nicholson family.
Tesco has been serving customers in the Isle of Man since 2000. The sale means that the number of Tesco stores in the island will eventually be increased to 10, including its existing store in Douglas.