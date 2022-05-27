Noa wants to open a new shop and bakery

Noa Bakehouse has applied for permission (22/00630/C) to set up a ‘small artisan bakery’ with an associated cafe and shop in the newly refurbished Peveril Building.

In 2018 the Noa Cafe moved into larger premises in the Market Hall, Market Hill, Douglas, and the original premises at Fort Street became their bakery production and coffee roasting base.

The company now wants to establish this new facility in the ground floor of the large office building, which is opposite the Sea Terminal.

An accompanying planning statement explained that the new tenant for the upper floor office areas ‘expressed a desire to have a café and shop at ground floor level to serve its staff’.

Noa Bakehouse described this as ‘an opportunity to have a small café and shop space, but to also have a production facility which will be dedicated to their artisan products and have these more visible to the public once again. The shaping and proving/baking of sourdough breads and patisserie and the coffee roasting room would have large windows to the café and shop’.

Its larger scale bread production would remain at the current base in Fort Street, for the time being.

Originally the ground floor of this building was designed as a car showroom, and these high ceilings would be utilised by the bread production area.