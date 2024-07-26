A Douglas man who stole a bottle of Lucozade from the Noble’s hospital shop has admitted burglary.
Jordan Declan John Caley, of Palace Terrace, went under the shutters which were partly down due to the store closing.
He then sat outside drinking the Lucozade and told staff he would be going back for an ice cream.
Caley, who is 27, will be sentenced on September 10, when he is due to be sentenced for other matters.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Caley was at the hospital on July 23, at 7.55pm.
He said that he had been requesting treatment for mental health issues.
Close to the main entrance, the shop was closing up, with the shutters part of the way down.
Caley crouched on his knees and entered the store, taking the bottle of Lucozade.
He was challenged by staff but walked out and sat on a bench outside, starting to drink the bottle.
Staff spoke to him and he said he was going to go back for an ice cream.
Police arrived and arrested Caley as he said: ‘It was just a petty theft.’
During a police interview, he admitted the offence and said he did it because he wanted help.
However, it was said that he had been offered assistance from the crisis team but had refused it.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that her client’s position remained that the offence had been a ‘cry for help’, but that he intended to now see his social worker.
The advocate said that Caley was on a mental health waiting list and had been frustrated that no progress had been made.
He said that he had apologised to the staff member and had asked her to contact the police.
Regarding the crisis team, Caley said that he had been asked if he wanted to see them by a hospital porter, and had been confused, thinking that he would have to wait for hours.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.