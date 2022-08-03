()
Noble’s Park Fun Day takes place this Saturday.
A wide range of entertainment, activities and children’s rides will be on offer from 12 till 4 at the park.
As in previous years, admission is free.
Councillor Andrew Bentley, chair of the regeneration and community committee at Douglas Council, said: ‘Last year’s Fun Day attracted record crowds and we’re delighted to host the large-scale community event at Noble’s Park playing fields once again.
‘It is a true community fun day which we are delighted to support, and we have no doubt that with the variety of attractions, stalls and activities on offer, everyone involved will thoroughly enjoy themselves.’
