TV star Noel Edmonds made a second visit to the Isle of Man in just a few months and it has sparked much speculation.
No, not why he has returned again – with rumours he could be house hunting – but why he is once again wearing odd shoes.
The Deal Or No Deal star was first spotted on the island in May where he stopped at the Laxey Beach Stop Café among other places, where he enjoyed some ice cream and cake before posing for a photo with the cafe's owners.
However, after the picture was shared on Facebook people noticed Noel's mismatched shoes. One is a lace-up boot in light brown and one slip-on in a darker shade
Dalia, the 41-year-old manager of the cafe, admitted she hadn't initially seen Noel's odd shoes and suggested that perhaps the 75-year-old presenter had dressed in the dark.
At the time Dalia said: ‘I've just got no idea why he has shoes like this - maybe it's a celebrity fashion statement or maybe he got dressed in the dark!’
But Noel made a surprise return to the Isle of Man over the weekend and he was still wearing odd shoes. Even if he dressed in the dark, statistically he would eventually wear the same pair, right?
Noel was spotted out and about the Southern Agricultural Show at Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla over the weekend and was all smiles as he posed for pictures.
During the day, he indulged in a sport of mock guitar playing with staff at the University College Isle of Man.
As the sun shone, he donned a cool pair of shades and joined the crew at the Manx NFU and NFU mutual stand for a snap.
But, once again, he was wearing odd shoes. The picture was shared on the ever-popular Dull Men’s Club Facebook page.
One person commented: ‘I’m only interested in his shoes.’
Another added: ‘I am confused. Why is he wearing odd shoes ? And why is nobody making a fuss ? This isn’t an aside. Sorry it is really bothering me.’
As well as dressing in the dark, others have speculated as to whether there is some health reason or if he was doing it for charity – which is common is New Zealand, where he has been living, to support homeless causes.
However, it seems the reason is far more mundane and feeds in to Noel’s rather eccentric character.
His representative told Kennedy News the reason for the odd shoes is because he ‘loves doing quirky things just for the fun of it’. There you go.