Noel Edmonds has been reunited with a familiar face from his television past during his latest adventure showcasing the Isle of Man’s natural beauty.
The TV personality and island resident shared a tongue-in-cheek video with his 142,000 Instagram followers after heading out around the Calf of Man with Port St Mary’s Calf of Man Boat, accompanied by none other than Mr Blobby.
The chaotic pink character became a household name during the 1990s as Noel’s famous co-star on the BBC hit show Noel’s House Party, where the pair formed one of the most recognisable television partnerships of the era.
In the video, filmed out on the water, Mr Blobby can be seen creating his usual mayhem in the background as Noel jokingly offered safety advice to those exploring Manx waters.
Mr Edmonds said: ‘I’ve got a recommendation. These are dangerous waters around the Isle of Man, some of the world’s most experienced mariners operate here.
‘You’re safe with them, nothing can go wrong, but do use a reputable company, with a captain you feel you can trust.’
The light-hearted clip has been met with a warm response online, with many enjoying the return of the much-loved television duo against the backdrop of the island’s coastline.
Mr Edmonds has been embracing life in the Isle of Man since returning to Manx shores, where he now splits his time with New Zealand.
The former Deal or No Deal presenter recently launched his own exclusive Isle of Man wine collection, celebrating his connection with the island.
He was also spotted on Sunday taking part in the Pilates World Record Attempt at Knockaloe, where he spoke to Media Isle of Man’s Sadie Gilbert.
Describing the event as ‘very well organised’, Mr Edmonds said he was keen to see the Isle of Man ‘number one in the world again’.