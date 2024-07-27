Former TV star Noel Edmonds has been visiting the Southern Agricultural Show today (Saturday).
Photos of the The Deal or No Deal host at the two-day event at Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla have been shared by the Manx National Farmers Union and the Isle of Man Constabulary on social media after he visited their respective stands.
Noel Edmonds at the Isle of Man Constabulary stand at the Southern Agricultural Show (Isle of Man Constabulary)
PC Sarah Williams posted a picture of her and the former Noel’s House Party presenter at the police stand, which was subsequently reshared on the police’s main Facebook page.
She quipped: ‘Endorsed by crinkly bottom! Great to see Noel Edmonds at the show couldn’t get him to sign up to the Constabulary though!’
The 75 year old also visited the island in mid-May.