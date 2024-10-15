The third annual Care Awards are taking place in February and Manx Care is once again asking members of the public to nominate a health care professional of their choice.
The ‘Island’s Choice Award’ will be presented to an individual or team nominated by the community, for their significant contribution to the delivery of health and social care on the Isle of Man.
The criteria for the award are as follows:
- makes a significant contribution to the delivery of services for Manx Care;
- makes a real impact to patients, service users and their families in the care they deliver;
- goes above and beyond to provide support to their service or the wider organisation.
Nominations close on November 8.
The Care Awards event is an opportunity to recognise and reward the exceptional work delivered by individuals and teams across Manx Care and is privately funded by sponsors every year.
The evening will see 13 teams/individuals being recognised with Care Awards, 12 of which will be nominated internally by Manx Care colleagues in addition to the Island’s Choice Award.
The award categories are as follows:
- Quality and Safety Award
- EDI Champion Award
- Innovation Award
- Learning Development Award
- Rising Star Award
- Leader of the Year Award
- Volunteer of the Year Award
- Unsung Hero (Non-Clinical) Award
- Unsung Hero (Clinical) Award
- Team of the Year Award
- The CEO Outstanding Achievement Award
- The Andrew Foster CBE Memorial Award
- The Island’s Choice Award (Public Vote)
Teresa Cope, chief executive of Manx Care said: ‘We are really looking forward to once again celebrating the brilliant work of our colleagues – this event is all for them.
‘I urge you to take a few minutes to nominate one of our colleagues/teams who has had a significant positive impact on you or someone you know; it’s so important that Manx Care colleagues receive the recognition they deserve.’