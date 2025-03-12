Right, all you impressive under 30-year-olds, this is your last weekend to be nominated or nominate yourself for the 2025 Gef 30 Under 30 campaign.
If you’re doing brilliant things in the community then Gef wants to hear from you.
Besides being under 30, there are no restrictions on what ‘doing brilliant things in the community’ means.
You could be a local entrepreneur who’s opened up your own construction business, cementing your place and Douglas Head potholes in Manx society, maybe you’re keeping the island’s landscapes clean for the benefit of others and local wildlife, perhaps you’ve been smashing it on the international stage in the island’s Special Olympics team or volunteering at a local charity - the more diverse the better. The Manx dark skies are your limit.
You can be nominated in one or more of 10 categories: Achievement, Collaboration, Community Impact, Creativity, Disruptor, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Leadership, Sustainability, and Trailblazers.
The aim of Gef 30 Under 30 is to shine a light on the unsung heroes living in our midst and celebrate them.
A panel of judges will pick 30 winners, three per category, from all the nominees. Those winners will then be showered with a social media campaign, multiple networking opportunities with event sponsors, a fancy trophy and general praise and adoration.
If you’re reading this thinking ‘You know what, I’ve been smashing it lately. I’m going to nominate myself!’ excellent, I love the acknowledgement of your self-worth. Do it!
Or, if you’re reading this thinking ‘I know someone who deserves this sort of acknowledgement.’ Excellent again, spread the love and nominate them.
But remember, the deadline is looming. You only have until midnight on Monday, March 17 and not a second longer to nominate. So, cancel your plans, get yourself over to gef.im/30-under-30/ and to join the campaign.