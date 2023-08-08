JC’s Bar and Restaurant has announced it will close at the end of the month.
Bryony and Corwyn Cannan said that increase in costs and red tape has led to the closure, but that they have plans for a new adventure.
Having taken over from Da Vinci’s in 2019, the bar on North Quay, Douglas, opened soon after the Covid-19 pandemic began, but it managed to adapt and began doing home deliveries of cocktails.
In a post on Facebook, they said: ‘After Covid we had some of the best parties from holding the Chamber of Commerce summer parties to having a Prom for St Ninian's after several students couldn’t go to their prom due to Covid. Whenever or whatever the event, we took the stress from you organising your decorations, your food, your drinks and your DJs. We put red-carpets down, banners up and create balloon arches to suit your needs.‘However, in 2022 the cost of living crisis hit us. Costs for the bar went up 23% from what we paid the year before and customer numbers have taken a dive to around 40% less than the previous years.
‘Along with the increase in costs, the politics and red tape from the government and the brewery (a main supplier) has left us worn out and tired. Staffing is a real issue on the island from kitchen to bar to just finding a tradesman. All these things are needed to operate a successful business that tries to be open everyday, all day.’
The bar will close with a final party planned for Bank Holiday Saturday, August 26, and an all you can eat (till they run out) on Sunday, August 27.
They said: ‘We will have drinks and food deals for this 48 hour period to empty our kegs, kitchen and bar as much as possible.’
Bryony and Corwyn said that while JC’s is too close, they ‘will be looking at opening our new adventure – events are coming to you very SOON’. They added: ‘Watch this space.’
