The Northern Civic Amenity Site has confirmed that it will be reducing its operational days from seven to five per week.
From July 1, the site will now be closed on Sundays and Mondays, with 45-minute closures for lunch also being in place from Tuesday to Friday.
From Tuesday to Thursday, the site will open at 8am and close for lunch at 11:45am, opening again at 12:30pm before closing for the day at 4:15pm.
This will be the same as on Friday, except the site will close at the earlier time of 3:45pm. Saturday will see the site being open from 8am until 4:15pm, but with no lunchtime closure.
A statement from the Northern Civic Amenity Site joint committee reads: ‘Following the withdrawal of Bride from the site earlier this year, the committee have had to make some very hard decisions on the level of service that we are now able to deliver going forward.
‘It is with the deepest regret that the committee wishes to inform the public that we are going to have to reduce the number of operational days that the site is open from seven days to five days.’
It was announced back in April that Bride Commissioners were to pull out of the joint committee, which also includes Andreas, Ballaugh, Garff, Jurby, Lezayre and Ramsey.
The site is operated by Ramsey Commissioners and the cost of using the site for the local authorities is based on the rateable value of the area – which Bride were ‘unhappy’ with.
Back in April, Karl Brew, chairman of the Northern Civic Amenity Site joint committee, said: ‘The site has been run successfully by the committee since the DoI requested the northern parishes operate the site in 2017.
‘As a committee we are aware of Bride’s frustration over their level of payment based on rateable contribution.
‘Sadly, the process laid out in the 2017 agreement for the resolution of disputes has not resolved Bride’s view and they advised the committee verbally they were no longer using, paying, or working with the site.’