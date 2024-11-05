A grant from the Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust will allow the Northern Men in Sheds initative to keep running for the next two years.
Northern Men in Sheds is part of Isle of Man Live at Home which has been running in the island for 27 years, but earlier this year reported that it could no longer keep operating because of a lack of funding.
The charity embarked on a complete restructuring and a fundraising drive to raise enough money to allow it to start up again and now has the funds to run for the next three years.
Northern Men in Sheds offers retired men a place to socialise and undertake creative projects including metalwork, carpentry, and other skills or just the opportunity to meet for a chat over a cup of tea or coffee, or for a game of cards if they prefer.
The Men in Sheds concept was originally developed in Australia to help alleviate loneliness and isolation which are known to have a negative impact on metal health.
Older men become more susceptible as they age, as their social circles shrink when they leave work and they’re less able to do sport.
David Gawne, chair of Live at Home, said: ‘We wanted to keep the Northern Men in Sheds running as it plays a very special role.
‘When men retire a lot of them have time on their hands and this gives them a reason for getting up in the morning.
‘Some come for the companionship but there is a purpose to it - we don’t just do it for the sake of it.’
Their ‘shed’ on Grove Mount in Ramsey is a workshop with professional equipment where they make products to sell and also carry out minor repairs that are too small to call out a tradesperson for.
They are also planning to start days for women too.
Mr Gawne said: ‘It’s too valuable to lose it and we are very grateful to the Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust for getting it up and running again and for agreeing to sponsor us for two years.’
Asked why the Trust was supporting Men in Sheds in this way Terry Groves, chairman of the Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust added: ‘Our Trust is mainly known for supporting healthcare in a medical environment, but we now are able to assist projects where we see a real need being met and positive benefits for mental health and wellbeing in the community.
‘Undoubtedly Northern Men in Sheds is an important facility in this respect and we are delighted to be able to help them to carry on their valuable work. As we all know, little acorns grow into large oak trees.’