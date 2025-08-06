Also in her August 7 letter, she reported a Royal visitor to Ronaldsway. ‘I missed an interesting incident in the control tower. King Peter of Yugoslavia paid us a visit in a Corsair – just practising flying. He wandered all round the Control Tower and had lunch in the Wardroom with the Officers. We have an Officer’s Steward who waits at table, in our cabin – so I’ll probably hear all about it from her. Cynthia passed him when he was driving to Camp and she said what a keen intelligent face he has.’ It seems that this visit was very low key: there was nothing about King Peter in Manx newspapers, nor any mention of VIP visitors in the Ronaldsway Watch Log. King Peter was deposed later that year, when Yugoslavia was declared a Republic, and lived in the USA until his death in 1970.