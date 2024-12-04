The sloping football pitch at Noble’s Park could final be levelled under new proposals.
Douglas City Council has submitted plans to address the uneven pitch which slopes from touchline to touchline which has been the case for decades.
The proposals would also see the size of the pitch increase. The playing field is currently home to Governor’s Athletic and has also been the home of Douglas Royal in the past.
In a cover letter within the application, the council’s head of parks Suzanne Parkinson said: ‘The existing pitch is small at 91m x 49m and the playing surface is very uneven. This is due to the pitch being on a slope from touch line to line and undulates from goal line to goal line.
‘The proposed works are to increase the pitch to 96m x 55m using the shallowest fall, building up the levels to achieve the desired flatter playing surface, using 4,000sqm of subsoil and 2,000sqm of topsoil.
‘The work will utilise an on-island contractor, with experience of major works on sports pitches.’
The soil will be supplied by Douglas-based Ballaughton Nursery. Once the soil is sown with sports-grade grass and after that has been established the surface will be smoothed over.
There is no indication when the works would take place but it would likely be at the end of the current season if the proposals are granted.
The planning committee will consider the planning application in due course.