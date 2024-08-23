Tourist accommodation on the Isle of Man can bring ‘benefits’ to the Manx economy and support island communities.
That’s according to the boss of Island Escapes, an award-winning holiday lettings firm, after Port Erin Commissioners confirmed it would no longer support any planning applications to turn residential properties into tourist accommodation.
Back in April, Commissioner Hannah Mackenzie complained of a ‘huge amount’ of holiday homes in the seaside community and voiced fears that the village could eventually be rendered ‘dormant’.
Island Escapes Managing Director John Keggin says he doesn’t believe a blanket rule to control an increase in holiday lets, insisting that tourism is not a ‘threat’ and should be seen as an ‘opportunity’.
Speaking to the BBC Local Democracy Service, he said: ‘Tourism is a key part of our economy, and there's certain parts of the island that have been built on tourism, and the community is very much part of that. So it creates jobs for the community.
‘A property that's being used rather than lying empty and has people staying in it and spending money is really generating good benefits for the economy.
‘That's money that's coming from somewhere else, being spent on our island, within our community.’
Mr Mackenzie said that one of the big property issues facing the island was empty buildings - a subject he feels should be a focus for the Isle of Man Government.
He pointed to most recent government figures which suggests hundreds of properties were lying dormant across the island.
‘Tourism properties make up a tiny proportion of that,’ he added.
‘And actually, what they do for the local economy is really great, because they're actually being occupied by people who are actually contributing to the local economy, helping businesses and community thrive.
‘Where we've got issues is we've got probably far, far more empty properties in our towns and villages.
‘They're not being used for anything and I think what would be great it would be for us to try and get those properties either being let out for tourist use or we have residents living in them.
‘Out of all the vacant properties are out there, there's different circumstances which lead to them being empty.
‘What they need to do is they need to look at the rate system, and maybe that needs to be reformed, to consider why a property is vacant and to encourage them to have it occupied.
‘I think nobody wants to see properties just lying empty, and I think that is the concern of commissioners.
‘I think [the island] is an expensive place to live.
‘There are a shortage of rental properties out there, and that's why we need to be looking at all these vacant properties and seeing how they can be utilized.
‘I think flat refusals for anybody who's trying to make a property a tourist accommodation is not really the way.
‘I think everything should be considered on merit.’