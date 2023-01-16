The number of people out of work increased by one in December compared with the same month a year earlier, according to figures published by the government today.
It stood at 292 at the end of the month.
The unemployment rate for December 2022 is 0.7%, which is an increase of 0.1% on the previous month November 2022.
The unemployment rate is the proportion of economically active population registered unemployed
A total of 482 job vacancies remained at the Job centre in December 2022, which is a decrease of 276 vacancies compared to the previous month November 2022.
Of these, 59% (285) were full time positions and 41% (197) were part time
The International Labour Organisation estimate, which includes people looking for work but not necessarily claiming benefits, puts the figure at 737 individuals in December 2022 compared with 722 in November 2022. This amounts to an unemployment rate of 1.6%.
The sector of the economy with the most vacancies is medical and health services, where 127 posts need to be filled.
The category ‘other catering and entertainment’ is next with 105 vacancies.
There are 37 vacancies in the education category.