The Beehive Kindergarten and the Beehive Babywing in Onchan have become the first early years setting on the island to receive the Prem Aware Award.

The recognition, from the charity The Smallest Things, marks the completion of additional training designed to help staff better understand and support children born prematurely.

The award follows the nursery team’s completion of PRISM training, which focuses on the developmental and learning needs some premature children may experience. The training aims to help educators identify needs earlier and provide timely, targeted support.

Orla Fox, deputy manager at The Beehive Kindergarten, said the team was ‘very grateful’ to undertake the programme.

She said: ‘As a nursery setting, we always focus on the children in our care and their needs, and tailor our professional development training around this to ensure their time and experiences with us are the best possible. The training has been very beneficial to our team, and we are extremely proud and honoured to be the first setting on the Isle of Man to receive the award.’

She added that her own experience of having a premature baby had inspired her to introduce the training.

Her son, Luca, is now in the setting. ‘Thanks to the PRISM training that our amazing team have undertaken, they will have the knowledge and skills to enhance learning experiences in nursery – not just for Luca, but for all of the other children in our care too.’

Catriona Ogilvy, founder and chair of The Smallest Things, welcomed the Beehive’s decision to complete the training. She said the nursery had shown clear commitment to meeting the needs of pupils born prematurely, adding that trained staff could play a ‘crucial role’ in supporting children and improving their long-term outcomes.

The Prem Aware scheme promotes use of the PRISM team’s free online training resource, which outlines the impact premature birth can have on development and learning.