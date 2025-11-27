Orla Fox, deputy manager at The Beehive Kindergarten, said the team was ‘very grateful’ to undertake the programme.
She said: ‘As a nursery setting, we always focus on the children in our care and their needs, and tailor our professional development training around this to ensure their time and experiences with us are the best possible. The training has been very beneficial to our team, and we are extremely proud and honoured to be the first setting on the Isle of Man to receive the award.’
She added that her own experience of having a premature baby had inspired her to introduce the training.
Catriona Ogilvy, founder and chair of The Smallest Things, welcomed the Beehive’s decision to complete the training. She said the nursery had shown clear commitment to meeting the needs of pupils born prematurely, adding that trained staff could play a ‘crucial role’ in supporting children and improving their long-term outcomes.
The Prem Aware scheme promotes use of the PRISM team’s free online training resource, which outlines the impact premature birth can have on development and learning.