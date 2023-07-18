Nurses on the Isle of Man have marched from Noble's Hospital to Villiers Square today in a protest for better pay.
The protest comes after Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members recently rejected a pay offer proposed by Manx Care, as well as a recent strike action postal ballot in which over 70% of nurses voted in favour of taking strike action.
The strike action is starting next week, with a 12 hour walk-out to begin at 8am on Tuesday July 25.
The nurses set off at 9.15 am this morning, heading towards Villiers Square but stopping outside the Tynwald Building, where a small number of members remained to observe the Tynwald sitting.
RCN is the largest professional union of nursing staff in the world.
The RCN Regional Director for the North West of England, Estephanie Dunn, said now is the time for action.
She added: 'Both our members and Manx Care need a resolution to this protracted pay dispute, but there has been enough talk. Now we need action.'