Nurses in the Isle of Man are due to go on strike on Tuesday, July 25.
It will run from 8am to 8pm which is the start of the day shift through to the start of the night shift
Royal College of Nursing members employed by Manx Care have voted to take lawful strike action.
The RCN’s regional director for the North West of England, Estephanie Dunn, said: “Taking strike action is a last resort and it’s incredibly sad that it has come to this. Our members feel ignored and cannot keep an already understaffed health service afloat on good will.
“The Government need to support Manx Care to build a stronger and more consistent workforce for the future, just plugging the gap by paying extortionate agency bills isn’t sustainable. Paying nursing staff a fair wage will support a much stronger and consistent nursing workforce, providing the safe and effective care patients on the Isle of Man deserve.
“Both our members and Manx Care need a resolution to this protracted pay dispute, but there has been enough talk. The resolution needs to involve paying our nurses on the Isle of Man fairly for the highly skilled care they deliver.”
Nurses are to march next week as part of the dispute.