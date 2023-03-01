The Isle of Man Astronomical Society has announced that the Isle of Man Observatory is to be renamed The James Martin Observatory following the death of founder member James Martin.
The name change was announced at the March meeting of the society that took place yesterday, after a tribute to James delivered by the vice chairman of the society, Mr Howard Parkin.
The society was established in May 1989.
From the early days, James was a keen enthusiastic and dedicated member of the society and had since held several pivotal roles.
He was secretary from 1990 to 2017, chairman from 2017 to 2022, and society president from 2022 to 2023.
In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the society, James and his wife Shirley were made Honorary Life Members of the Society in 2017.
In the tribute to James at the meeting, Mr Parkin said that whilst many people had contributed to the society’s success James’s contributions to the society were extensive and varied.
Mr Parkin continued, saying that Mr Martin almost single-handedly organised the memorandum, and articles of association for the Society, and he negotiated the purchase of the land for the observatory in 1997.
Mr Martin then had the plans drawn up and liaised with the local authorities, the builders and the contractors when it was built in 2000.
Given the level of commitment and dedication of James to the society, the suggestion of changing the name was met with widespread approval and it was agreed that it was a fitting tribute to James who did so much for the society and the observatory.
There will be an official ceremony at the observatory to formally change the name and it is hoped that Mr Martin’s widow Shirley Martin will unveil a plaque.