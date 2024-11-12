Off-road motorcyclists are reminded to stay on legal routes, respect boundaries and use designated access points following a series of criminal damage reports in the uplands.
While motorcyclists are permitted to use the island’s green lanes and greenway roads, many of these routes pass through areas of significant habitat and wildlife importance.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has received several concerning reports in recent weeks of ‘enduro-type’ motorcycles travelling off designated routes, causing substantial damage to both protected and privately owned land.
Damage has also been inflicted on several plantations.
Upland ranger Anna Clarke-Smith said: ‘Groups have been reported crossing large areas of open hill land, including recently restored peatland at Beinn-y-Phott and the Central Hills, an area of special scientific Interest.’
The reports have raised concerns about increasing incidents of criminal damage, including cutting fences to gain unlawful access in the uplands.
They also highlight that some electric mountain bike (E-MTB) riders are causing damage, often due to difficulties navigating stiles and gates with heavy bikes.
Clare Barber MHK, Minister for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘These incidents cause environmental harm and put the livelihoods of upland grazing tenants at risk.
‘We must all respect the boundaries in place to protect the land, wildlife, and the safety of livestock – so I urge everyone to stay on designated routes and use the proper access points.
‘We are committed to enforcing the law and dealing with those who flout it.’
DEFA is reminding people to stay on legal routes, as failure to do so contravenes the Road Traffic Act and the Forestry Act 1984.