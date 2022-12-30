A 76-year-old Douglas man has admitted having more than 2,000 indecent images of children on his computer.
Peter Alan Quirk pleaded guilty to 12 counts of the offence and will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on February 3.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that a total of 2,110 images were found by police on devices owned by Quirk, who lives at Prince’s Road.
The images have been categorised using the Copine scale, which is used to measure the severity of images, with five being the most severe level.
1,665 images were categorised at level one, 151 at level two, 169 at level three, and 125 at level four.
None were categorised at level five.
The images were downloaded between January 2010 and July 2022.
Ms Carroon submitted that the case was too serious to be sentenced in summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The court heard that Quirk has a previous similar conviction.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Quirk to appear at the higher court on Friday, February 3.
A probation report will be prepared before sentencing.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.